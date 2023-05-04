Ajax Amsterdam have announced that two Ghanaian youth players who were born in the Netherlands, Don-Angelo Konadu and Avery Appiah, have signed their first professional contracts.

The contracts will be retroactively effective from April 1, 2023, to June 30, 2025.

Don-Angelo Konadu, a 17-year-old striker, is a member of the Ajax U-17 squad and the Ajax youth academy. He has played six times in the 2022/23 U17 Divisie 1 Spring, scoring four goals.

He is celebrating his 17th birthday on the day of signing. Konadu has not yet represented the Netherlands at any level and is still eligible to play for Ghana.

Avery Appiah, a 17-year-old midfielder who was born on April 2, 2006, in Zoetermeer, Netherlands, is also part of the Ajax U17 squad.

He joined the Ajax youth academy in the summer of 2020 after starting his training at Sparta and then moving to the Feyenoord youth academy.

Appiah has played six times in the 2022/23 U17 Divisie 1 Spring, scoring one goal. Overall, he has played 33 times for the Ajax U17 and U18 teams, scoring five goals and providing three assists.