Veteran Ghanaian Bashir Hayford, has confidently said he can lead Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak to continental glory when appointed.

The former Black Queens coach is currently unattached after parting ways with Legon Cities during the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.

According to him, he is opened en to helping any of the two top teams in Ghana football history return to dominating again on the African continent. He says he has gotten better since his last job.

“I am ever ready to coach if called upon. Though I’m unattached now, I have not quit coaching,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“I am more mature now and my understanding of the game has grown, I am available for either Kotoko or Hearts.”

With both clubs yet to enjoy continental success since Hearts’ CAF Confederations Cup in 2004, Bashir adds that he could be the solution to ending that though it may not come ‘immediately.’

“When given the opportunity to coach any of these clubs, within three years, I will possibly deliver a continental trophy,” he continued.

“I normally use my first year of appointment to assess the players, groom the team and correct some mistakes. In the second year with some little infusion of new players, we are good to go. If we don’t win the league in my second year, surely in the 3rd season it will be a done deal.

“We can possibly win a continental trophy but it will not be immediate.”

