Tamale City head coach, Hamza Mohammed, was left disappointed after holding Asante Kotoko on Sunday, saying they deserve the three points.

The Ghana Premier League debutants were hosted at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 28 games and after 90 minutes of action, the game ended 1-1.

Youngster Rocky Dwamena scored a sumptuous goal in the 36th minute for the Porcupine Warriors.

But the Tamale-based club got the equalising goal a few minutes later through Mohammed Yahaya after taking advantage of a defensive mishap by Kotoko.

Following the stalemate, Hamza asserted his side deserved more than a point in the fixture.

Asked if it’s a game they couldn’t have gotten more than a point, he said, “Sure, it’s obvious.

“In the first half, a goal was disallowed. I don’t know but what about the second one? Anyway they are officials so we will just take it just like that and prepare for the next match.”

Tamale City are now 15th on the league table with 36 points after 29 matches and will host King Faisal at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in the matchday 30 games on Saturday.