Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has begun engaging key stakeholders of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to inform them about his intention to run for the presidency.

He has informed the Majority Caucus in Parliament of his decision to contest the governing party’s presidential primary when nominations are opened later part of May.

Dr Bawumia reportedly made his intention known in a private engagement of a heavily attended Majority Caucus of Parliament meeting held on the evening of Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The Vice President said he believes that with the current achievement of the party, when members are united and persevered they can break the 8-year cycle of the country’s political cycle with him.

He has gone ahead to carve a message which reads “Unity and perseverance. Together we can succeed. It is possible”.

Already, over 100 Members of Parliament (MPs) have declared their support for Dr Bawumia who has been heavily tipped to win the NPP presidential primary for the 2024 general election.

According to him, he is ready to work with all MPs to win majority seats in Parliament and top it up with the presidency.

Accompanied by his spokesperson, Dr Gideon Boako, with Nana Akomea, former Communications Director of the party also at the meeting, the Vice President delivered his message after which he took questions from the MPs who appeared satisfied.

The MPs believe the second gentleman of the land is the one who can help the governing party achieve its objective of “breaking the 8”.

On Tuesday 4 April 2023, Dr Bawumia gave the strongest indication yet that he will be contesting the flagbearership race in his bid to lead the NPP for 2024 general election.

In a post he made on his Facebook page, Vice President drew a link between what seems to be his presidential ambition with a Biblical verse, Matthew 19:26. Dr Bawumia posted a picture which had the Ghana flag at the left and the NPP’s flag at the right with the inscription “It Is Possible” at the top of the two flags.

This attracted several comments and shares on the social media platform with most people asking him to officially declare his intention.

NPP has set November 4, 2023, as the date for its presidential primary to select a flagbearer for the general election in 2024.

However, if more than five candidates file to run in the primary, the party will hold a Special Congress on August 26 to cut the number to five for the main primary.

But about 10 people have so far declared their intention to contest the NPP presidential primaries including former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen, MP for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Minister for Food and Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Minister for Energy Boakye Agyarko, former Minster for Railway Development Joe Ghartey, former General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimoh.

The nomination period for the presidential primary will begin on May 26 and end on June 24, 2023.

The party has also announced that parliamentary primaries will be held in February 2024.

Nominations will be accepted between December 20, 2023, and January 4, 2024.

This means NPP will choose its Presidential Candidate before its parliamentary candidates.

