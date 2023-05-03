North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed appreciation to all Ghanaians for their support and solidarity.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Ablakwa also thanked his family, NDC leadership, MPs’ Caucus, beloved chiefs and people of North Tongu, friends, pastors and his fantastic legal team.

His appreciation of gratitude was in connection with his victory at an Accra High Court on Tuesday.

According to him, his action was a service to God and Ghana which he puts first.

The Court dismissed a contempt case filed against him by the Secretary of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng.

I convey heartfelt appreciation to all Ghanaians for the overwhelming solidarity & support.



Sincerest gratitude to my family, NDC leadership, MPs' Caucus, beloved chiefs & people of North Tongu, friends, pastors & my fantastic legal team.



For God and Country.



Ghana First 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/gMs0LWbAOX — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) May 3, 2023

Rev. Boateng dragged the legislator to court alleging he had demonstrated gross disrespect for the court by refusing to accept court documents.

The MP was captured in viral videos kicking some documents.

But the Court said the evidence presented by Rev Kusi Boateng was fraught with inconsistencies and doubt.

It, therefore, concluded that this fails to meet the legal standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court, presided over by Justice Charles Gyenfi, also awarded a cost of ¢10,000 against Rev Kusi Boateng.

