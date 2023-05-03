She describes herself as one of the unluckiest mothers on planet earth, if not the only one having birthed 11 children, all with sight deformities.

Since she lost her husband earlier, Agnes said raising her children has been extremely difficult.

She narrated that shortly after her marriage, she welcomed her first child who was born blind, then a second and third, all suffering same predicament.

With the hope of having at least one child who could see and help take care of her blind children, Agnes said she continued giving birth. But unfortunately she ended up with 11 blind children, none of whom have seen the spectrum of the earth.

Despite the heartbreaking nemesis, she said her husband continued to care for her and the children until his demise in 1994. Since then the responsibility of caring for all 11 children has been on her shoulders.

From the clothes they wear, food they eat, Agnes said she still takes care of her children, some of whom are above 30 years.

According to her, she toiled to give them formal education, but after completion, they are yet to get any job opportunities.

While some have married and started their own family, she revealed majority of her children are completely dependent, which is too much work for her to do.

In an interview with Afrimax English, Agnes revealed her wish is to get someone to train her children to be independent or equip them with vocational skills.

This is because she fears if she dies her children will suffer.

Currently, her children have resorted to begging to raise money for their daily meals, a situation she said makes her uncomfortable, but she has no choice.

READ ALSO