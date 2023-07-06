Vice Chairperson of the Youth, Sports and Culture Committee of Parliament, Eugene Boakye Antwi, has explained why there should be a need for a change of leadership at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to rescue the state of football in the country.

Football in the country is on the decline due to the performance of various national teams in recent months.

The senior national team, the Black Stars were booted out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after picking three points after three games played.

The Black Meteors also suffered a painful exit at the ongoing U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The shocking elimination has sparked outrage and discussions about the standard of football in the country.

And according to Hon. Antwi, it is necessary to change the leadership of football in the country based on recent tournament failures, the struggles of the Ghana Premier League and also colts football.

“The way forward is that there has to be a massive shakeup at the GFA,” he told Citi Sports.

“The narrative out there about the operations of the FA is not reassuring.

“You may have an interest but dictating to coaches which players to field among other things?

“If these rumours are true then I am really afraid for the future of our football,” he added.

The Black Meteors who were seeking a return to the Olympic Games for the first time since 2004 needed a win in their final Group A game but were held to a 1-1 draw against Guinea.

Ghana opened their campaign with a 3-2 win over Congo before suffering an embarrassing 5-1 defeat against Morocco in their second group game.

The Black Galaxies also suffered a group elimination in the CHAN tournament.

Meanwhile, the GFA is slated to host its 29th ordinary congress on the 10th of July 2023 where a date for the next FA elections is expected to come up for discussion.