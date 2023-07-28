Some 42 years ago, Jamaican Reggae music pioneer, Bob Marley, passed on, but till date his unshaken legacy still lives on.

As part of plans to honor his memory, the iconic musician’s classics are being reimagined by some of Africa’s biggest names in music for an upcoming album.

As it’s title, Africa Unite, the album is expected to breathe new life into the timeless tunes, infusing them with fresh perspectives from Africa’s finest musical talents.

The project features a stellar lineup of 12 talented African artistes, two from Ghana.

It’s an exciting news for music enthusiasts, particularly Ghanaians to know Stonebwoy and Sarkodie have been selected for the album.

Ranked at number 7 on the album is the acclaimed Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy who will produce a powerful rendition of Bob Marley’s Buffalo Soldier.

Also making his mark at number 8 is the award-winning rapper, Sarkodie with his exceptional flow and thought-provoking rhymes, Sarkodie is set to add his unique touch to Bob Marley’s timeless classics.

The album also boasts a diverse array of artistes from other parts of Africa including Arya Star, Tiwa Savage, Patoranking, Teni, Rema, Natty O, Oxlade, Amy Fako, Winky D and Skip Marley.

This collaboration is a testament to the enduring legacy of Bob Marley’s music, which continues to inspire and resonate with artistes and audiences worldwide.

