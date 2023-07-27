Former Ghana Black Stars Captain, Stephen Appiah, is currently the proud father on earth following the completion of his son’s education from a top UK university.

The son, Larry Appiah, was part of the 2023 graduating class from the University of Birmingham.

Larry has bagged a degree in Business Economics.

The ceremony was a moment of pride for the Appiah family as the veteran footballer, popularly known as Tornado, joined Larry to celebrate his achievement.

Mr Appiah, who is excited about the feat, took to his Instagram page to share moments from the ceremony while he congratulated his son.

Scores of followers have also taken to the comment section to praise Larry for the milestone.

ALSO READ: