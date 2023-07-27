The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has reiterated the government’s commitment to creating jobs for the youth of the country.

Commissioning a Takoradi Medical Waste Facility on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, the Minister stressed that the government is deliberately implementing policies aimed at creating jobs for the youth.

“This government under President Nana Addo is committed to implementing policies that will create employment for the youth and promote economic stability in the country,” he said.

“One of such policies is the construction and commissioning of the Takoradi Medical Waste Facility and this will employ over 100 youth directly,” he emphasised.

The Western Regional Minister further noted that the commissioning of the facility signifies the commitment of Ghana to safeguard public health, preserve the environment and promote sustainable development.

He stressed that medical waste comprises of potentially infectious and hazardous materials which pose a great threat to human health and the ecosystem if not managed properly.

Located at Assakae, the facility will primarily collect and treat hazardous healthcare waste components, including used syringes, blood-stained materials, pathological waste, COVID-19 waste, and waste from vaccination exercises.

The facility will serve all healthcare facilities within the region and neighbouring towns.

The facility which has the capacity to treat 5,000kg (5 tonnes) of waste a day, will provide over 200 direct and indirect jobs.