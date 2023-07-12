Wa West Constituency Member of Parliament (MP), Peter Lachene Toobu, has offered advice to Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

He emphasised the importance of adhering to the principles of the service and maintaining a balanced and straightforward approach.

Mr Toobu’s advice comes in response to a leaked audio recording allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician, discussing a plot to remove Dr Dampare from his position as IGP.

The conversation in the recording centers around concerns that Dr Dampare’s firm stance during the 2024 elections could hinder potential rigging.

The Commissioner cites Dr Dampare’s handling of the Assin North bye-election as evidence of his commitment to ensuring fair and transparent elections.

The retired executive secretary to an ex-IGP, advised Dr Dampare to maintain balance, avoid bias, and ensure that he upholds his own expectations.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Mr Toobu expressed said: “My advice to Dampare, as I always tell him, is to remember the principle of standing at ease in the service. This means having one leg on the civilian population and the other leg on the police population. He must ensure a proper balance and not favour one side. Neglecting this balance could harm his integrity. Therefore, he should always keep the principle in mind and approach his work in a simple and straightforward manner.”

