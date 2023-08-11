Former Ghana coach, James Akwasi Appiah, will contest for the upcoming Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council Membership.

According to Kumasi-based Opemsuo Radio, the former Ghana international will contest for the position on the ticket of Asante Kotoko.

The reports add that the life patron of the club, His Royal Majesty Otumfour Osei Tutu ll, has given his full backing and support to Akwasi Appiah to vie for the position.

The nomination process for the upcoming elections has been opened with candidates already picking up their forms.

The former Black Stars coach is part of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) set up by the life patron to run the affairs of the club for the 2023/24 season.

Appiah serves in the capacity as the technical director and will get the chance to contest for the Executive Council slot on behalf of the club.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Akambi will also contest for the Executive Council member slot on the ticket of Hearts of Oak.

Meanwhile, candidates are expected to submit their nomination forms to the GFA Secretariat on or before 5:00 PM, Friday, August 11, 2023.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Elective Congress is set for September 27 at the Redaach Memorial Hotel in Tamale.