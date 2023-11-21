Gospel musician, Empress Gifty is solidly behind her husband as he sails through the storm after being dismissed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The party revoked Hopeson Adorye’s membership, together with three others, for going against its constitution by openly supporting Alan Kyerematen, an independent presidential aspirant.

Though he has accepted his fate and forfeited his membership with the Movement for Change, his wife said NPP was not fair to her husband.

Empress Gifty cautioned NPP to be careful who they push away, as real ones will not return to their vomit.

She added that, betrayal comes in many forms but the man who understands the timing of Elohim shall dance in the middle of the storm.

The gospel singer remains optimistic that the challenging times would soon pass and the God of possibilities will give them a deserving end.

