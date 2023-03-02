National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, has reaffirmed claims by the Minority that the proposed Electoral Commission‘s (EC) Constitutional Instrument (CI) is meant to disenfranchise many eligible voters.

He said the new CI is a “smokescreen” and “the first step in the plot by the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission to rig the 2024 election.

“I have taken my time to study the newly proposed CI that the EC is seeking to lay before parliament in good detail. I’ve studied it in very good detail and when I was done with my study, it was very clear to me that the real intention behind the CI is to rig the 2024 election and nothing more.

“I say so because the newly proposed CI seeks to achieve two things. Number one, to suppress and disenfranchise many eligible voters. That is the first thing it seeks to do. And number two, the new proposed CI seeks to enable the rigging of elections through fraudulent registrations that political parties cannot check,” he said on Accra-based Metro TV.

According to Mr Gyamfi, there is nothing about continuous registration in the newly proposed CI which is not in the existing CI.

“You just read the claim by the chairperson of the Electoral Commission that the new CI is intended to promote continuous registration. That is the smokescreen they are presenting to the people of this country. To deceive them about their real motive for introducing the new CI.”

“The newly proposed CI and the old CI are the same. There are only two differences,” he added.

The CI, if adopted, will make the Ghana card the sole identity document to register as a voter.

But the Minority in parliament and the NDC at large have resisted it.