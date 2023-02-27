Parliament has dismissed reports of passing a Constitutional Instrument (C.I) seeking to make the Ghana Card the sole registration document for elections.

This was in a statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament.

The statement explained that the House only held pre-presentation discussions on the CI, to collect input from relevant sources for its drafting.

“The attention of Parliament Ghana has been drawn to a report in the Ghanaian Times alleging that Parliament has passed a Constitutional Instrument (CI) to adopt the Ghana Card as the sole registration document.

“Parliament states categorically that it has not passed any such instrument. In any case, Parliament does not pass Constitutional Instruments,” the statement explained.

The statement added, “They only come into force with the effluxion of time; that is, after 21 days of the Instrument being laid in the House.”

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa and the National Identification Authority (NIA) Boss, Ken Attafuah are expected to appear in parliament on Tuesday over the CI.