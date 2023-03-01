The Minority is continuing its onslaught on the Electoral Commission (EC) and its newly proposed Constitutional Instrument (CI).

The CI, if adopted, will make the Ghana card the sole identity document to register as a voter.

For hours on Tuesday, EC Chairperson and NIA Executive Secretary briefed MPs on this controversial matter but the NDC does not seem satisfied with the answers provided.

Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson says the EC must listen to wise counsel and stop in its tracks.

“Initial (IPAC) meetings to which NDC was invited did not materialise only for the party to be invited in August 2022 that this proposed CI was ready to be presented to Parliament. In other words, the NDC had been completely excluded from the processes of preparing such an important CI to Parliament.*

ALSO READ:

CI making Ghana Card sole registration document not passed – Parliament

Ghana Card to be used to vote in 2024 election or not; Jean Mensa…

He further explained that the development breeds mistrust, can undermine democracy, and threatens peace and security.

According to Dr Forson, recent happenings show that the EC may be plotting to rig the next election for the NPP.

He says a recent national security strategy document should guide the EC to tarry slowly before it plunges the country into violence.