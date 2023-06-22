The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced that it will commence a nationwide week-long revenue mobilisation exercise starting from June 26, and running until July 4, 2023.

The company aims to target all categories of customers with outstanding payments, including State-Owned Enterprises.

Specially trained teams will oversee the operation, apprehending and prosecuting individuals who attempt to interfere with the process or engage in illegal self-reconnection after disconnection, as stated in a press release issued on Wednesday, June 21.

To facilitate maximum participation from top management and staff, ECG will operate with a reduced workforce during this revenue mobilisation period, ensuring essential services are still provided to customers.

