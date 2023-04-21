The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has opened nominations for its flagbearership position ahead of the 2024 general election.

Aspirants are expected to pay a grand total of GH¢450,000 to be eligible to contest.

In a press statement issued and signed by its General Secretary, Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah, the nominations will be from Thursday, April 20 to Thursday, May 11.

It, thus, urged members in good standing to apply.

“The Convention People’s Party wishes to inform the General Public and all stakeholders that the Party has opened nominations to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 general election.

“In this regard, the Party is announcing to all Comrades who are in good standing as enshrined in the party’s constitution and are interested in contesting on the party’s ticket to pick their nomination forms from the Party’s Headquarters starting from 20th April to 11th May 2023.”

Below is the full statement: