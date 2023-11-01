The Conventions People’s Party (CPP) says the effects of the Akosombo dam spillage were exacerbated by the negligence of state institutions.

According to the party, it was evident that the Volta River Authority (VRA), the Ghana Meteorological Service, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had been sleeping on their jobs and yet enjoying the money of taxpayers.

The CPP said this in a statement signed and issued by its Chairperson, Nana Frimpomaa, on Tuesday.

The VRA began the controlled water spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams on September 15, 2023, due to a consistent rise in the inflow pattern and water level of the Akosombo reservoir.

Thousands of residents in South Tongu, North Tongu, Central Tongu, Asuogyaman, and several other areas had their homes submerged due to the spillage.

The authority announced the conclusion of the controlled spilling of the Akosombo dam on Tuesday.

The CPP in the statement said, “Regrettably, it is evident that the disaster was exacerbated by a series of negligent actions and oversights within the responsible state institutions.”

The party said that the negligence included the failure to properly monitor, the failure to evaluate dam capacity, the inadequate communication of potential risks to communities, and the insufficient emergency preparedness measures.

The CPP has therefore asked the government to put in measures to ensure that the situation never repeats itself.

