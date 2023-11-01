The Chairperson and Leader of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Nana Frimpomaa, has on behalf of party, handed over emergency relief items to the victims of flooding at Mepe in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The items include bundles of clothes; antibiotic drugs, hand sanitizers, among others.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News correspondent, Odehyeba Owusu Job, Nana Frimpomaa said residents who were affected by the spillage made huge sacrifice to the government by donating their lands to be used to build the Akosombo Dam.

But due to negligence, the people have lost of their properties.

Based on this backdrop, Nana Frimpomaa said the CPP found it prudent to support the affected victims.

The CPP Chairperson said the items, though insufficient will provide relief to the victims.

Nana Frimpomaa also called on the government to compensate and resettle the affected residents of the spillage.

