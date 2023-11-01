The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George says Ghana has witnessed an increase in illegal mining activities also known as galamsey since the Akufo-Addo – NPP-led government took office in 2017.

This, according to him has led to the massive pollution of the country’s waterbodies and destruction of lands.

Speaking in an interview on the JoyNews’ AM Show, the outspoken MP alleged that the galamsey activities were to generate funds for the operations of the NPP.

“They said party needed money so they destroyed all our water bodies with galamsey. Although galamsey existed before NPP came into power it was not like this. Before this government came into office we all saw the River Pra and the River Densu.

“We saw those rivers, we knew what those rivers were like, they were not like ‘This Way Chocolate’ drink. It is this government that has come in and created the mess that we see because ‘party needs money’,” he explained.

This assertion by the MP follows similar ones made by the NDC at a galamsey press conference held last month.

Addressing the media, the National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi accused the President of not backing the NPP’s alleged fight against the galamsey menace with action.

He described the measures and strategies put in place by government to win the war against the illegality as a clear deception, alleging that some members of the NPP and government are behind galamsey in the country.

Backing this stance, Mr. Sam George said the NPP was out to make money irrespective of the consequences galamsey will have on the nation.

“When I say they are a criminally minded organization, it is because they put our waterbodies at risk to enrich themselves.

“Typical clear example is ‘party needs money so the country can go to hell.’ Our water can be destroyed with impunity,“ he added.

Meanwhile, government insists it is committed to ending illegal mining

According to the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, President Akufo-Addo has been consistent in his fight against the canker, hence the battle to end illegal mining in the country is not lost.

He says he has the backing of the President to fight illegal mining despite recent allegations of high-level political interference.