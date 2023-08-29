The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has launched a booklet aimed at reorganising the party’s grassroots to win the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The booklet, which is tailor-made specifically for the recruitment of polling station executives across the country, contains a numerical breakdown of constituencies, electoral areas and polling stations in a particular region as well as the number of executives at each level.

Therefore, contained in the booklet are membership forms that would allow various agents of the party to reach out to ordinary citizens and convince them to join the CPP as polling station executives.

The launch was held at the party’s headquarters in Accra today (Monday, August 28, 2023).

Present were mostly executives of various constituencies in the Greater Accra Region and some national executives.

Best at organising

The Chairperson and leader of the party, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong, who launched the booklet, said historically, the CPP was the best at organising a political party because it had the best policies and people who sought to change the country for the better.

Ms Frimpomaa, who is also a 2024 presidential hopeful, however, lamented that without the appropriate structures particularly at the grassroots level, the party would be unable to bring the change that the country needed.

She said the initiative was going to make the CPP a viable force and an alternative to the youth who were looking for a vehicle to break the duopoly’s hold over political power and change the status quo to better their lives.

“We have used technology to decode organisation in a very simple and easy way so that our few members at the top will go to each polling station in each constituency and get us polling station executives who are crucial for our success,” she stressed.

Opportunity

Ms Frimpomaa said the CPP was giving the youth an opportunity to take their destinies into their own hands by becoming the party’s agents at the grassroots and voting to remove those who had made life hard for them for years.

“When you give this booklet to anyone, they’ll realise the energy and brains that have gone into it because the Ghanaian youth have the common sense and zeal to know what is right for them and they will be willing to come on board,” she said.

She stressed that the party needed over 800,00 executives, adding that with that number, they would put in place measures that would attract more citizens and easily secure an adequate number of votes to win the 2024 general elections.

“Elections 2024 is around the corner but also over a year away.

The country is going nowhere until the youth of the country take up the mantle that they’ll get these corrupt individuals out because they have no clue what they are doing,” the CPP Chairperson and leader said.

