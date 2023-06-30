Former General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed, has declared the Nkrumahist parties, namely the PNC and the Convention People’s Party (CPP), as politically “dead.”

Speaking on Peace FM, Atik Mohammed expressed his belief that these parties have lost their significance in Ghana’s political landscape due to their lack of active participation in elections and other political activities.

“What shows that a party is in existence? As we talk now, they have no representation in Parliament. They don’t even participate in elections. They, on a daily basis, are fighting themselves and when you ask them what is the basis for the fight, their reasons are just unnecessary,” Atik told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.

Atik Mohammed highlighted the recent Assin North by-election, which saw no candidates from both the PNC and CPP contesting, as evidence of their fading relevance in the political scene. “They are both dead,” he emphasized.

