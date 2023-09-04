Former General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed has urged Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to reach out to his fellow presidential aspirants in his quest to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He indicated that although Dr. Bawumia is in a good position to win, he needs the support of his competitors ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“He [Bawumia] is in a good position right now and to show that he is determined to get to the finished line; this is a good time to engage…My advice is that he should reach out to some people,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

“Dr. Bawumia is one smart man that I believe if he decides that he wants to engage, he knows how to go about it,” he added.

The Vice President has been tipped as the likely candidate to lead the governing party in the 2024 general elections.

Dr. Bawumia won the Super Delegates election by a massive margin, polling 629 votes to lead the top five candidates entering the party’s main presidential primary on November 4.

