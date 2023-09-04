A 32-year-old pilot, identified as Luis Ángel N, has died after his plane crashed during a gender reveal in Sinaloa, Mexico.

The pilot was hired by the happy couple, who were celebrating their pregnancy with family and friends, to fly his small jet over them and dump either pink or blue colored powder to indicate the gender of the baby.

But as the Cessna plane came into the frame filling the sky with pink smoke, its left wing appeared to turn upwards.

The aircraft spiraled out of control before it came crashing down in a nearby field.

People witnessing the ordeal were seemingly unaware of the terrifying crash and continued cheering the couple as they locked in a kiss in front of a decoration of blue and pink balloons.

According to local outlet Linea Directa, Luis Ángel was transported to a hospital in Navolato in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.