The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) on Saturday, February 24 said it received the preliminary report from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) regarding the helicopter crash that claimed the life of Dr Herbert Wigwe, former Group CEO of Access Holdings, his wife, son and two others.

The Director, of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NSIB, Bimbo Oladeji, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos.

The tragic incident occurred on February 9, involving an Airbus Helicopter EC130B4 in Halloran Springs, California.

Initial findings suggest the helicopter suffered catastrophic damage as it caught fire before the crash due to adverse weather conditions.

Speaking on the NTSB report, Oladeji said:

“The preliminary report on the Airbus Helicopter EC130B4, registered as N130CZ and operated by Orbic Air, LLC, under Part 135 regulations for on-demand flights, outlines crucial details surrounding the tragic incident.

“Departing from Bob Hope Airport in Burbank, California, the helicopter journeyed to Boulder City Municipal Airport in Nevada via Palm Springs International Airport.

“However, during its flight, adverse weather conditions characterized by rain and a mix of snow were encountered, as reported by witnesses.

“Reports from law enforcement and eyewitnesses also indicated that several individuals travelling along Interstate 15 (I-15) observed a “fireball” in the area, prompting calls to emergency services.

“Subsequently, the wreckage of the helicopter was discovered in the high, mountainous desert and scrub-brush-covered terrain near Halloran Springs, California.”