Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Sam Nartey George, has descended heavily on Convener of pressure group, Mass Action Committee, Atik Mohammed.

This is after the former General Secretary of the People’s National Convention called for Mr George’s arrest for storming the City Escape Hotel last Saturday during an Electoral Commission’s meeting.

Taking to his Facebook page in response to this call, Mr George accused the Convener of engaging in “cheap political prostitution.”

“You took 25 minutes of my time saying all kinds of unprintable things about then candidate Nana Addo and how you wanted me to take you to my ‘friend’, Ibrahim.

“You swore how much damage an ‘independent’ person like you could do. Listening to you, I saw a hungry young man with no scruples, principles or integrity.

“You would sell your mother if it would put a few cedis in your pocket,” he wrote.