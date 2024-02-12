The organizers of the ‘Save Ghana Football’ have outlined the planned routes for their upcoming protest.

The highly anticipated demonstration is set for Wednesday, February 14, starting from Obra Spots in Accra at 08:00 GMT.

During an appearance on ‘Ekosii Sen’ on Asempa FM on Monday, February 12, Saddick Adams and Veronica Commey, leaders of the protest outlined the routes designated for the demonstration.

Video below:

The primary objective of the protest is to urge football authorities to address concerns regarding the administration of the sport and implement necessary reforms for its advancement.

Ghana’s national team, the Black Stars, has faced disappointing performances in recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments, with just one victory in the last three editions and consecutive eliminations in the group stages.

Local clubs have failed to perform in CAF inter-club competitions as well.