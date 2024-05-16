Black Starlets coach, Laryea Kingston, has credited his technical team for their outstanding performance following his team’s remarkable 5-1 triumph over Ivory Coast on Wednesday.

In his debut as a national team coach, the former Ghanaian winger attributed the overwhelming victory to the meticulous planning and execution by his coaching staff.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Kingston revealed that he initially contemplated a tactical change during the game but was convinced by his technical team to stick to the original game plan, which ultimately proved successful.

“At a point in time, in the game, I wanted to change to a 3-4-3 system because we started with a 4-3-3 one but when I spoke with my technical team, they told me to stick to our original plan because it was working,” he said.

“We typically have two systems of play. In Russia, we played 4-3-3 against the hosts and 3-4-3 against Serbia in our second game. Most of the time, we deploy a plan based on what we know of the opponent but we always stick to the plan.

“We managed to watch their games against Argentina and France and we focused more on when they are on and off the ball. We did a bit of opponent analysis with the boys and it worked for us. I thank the technical team and everyone who supported this cause,” he noted.

The Black Starlets will face Benin in their next group game of the 2024 WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship on Tuesday.

Ghana currently leads the table with 3 points, followed by Benin, who are yet to play, with Ivory Coast at the bottom.