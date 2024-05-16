The Adentan Magistrates Court in the Greater Accra Region has sentenced a 35-year-old mason to three months imprisonment, for stealing iron rods valued at GH¢23.000.

Etornam Kojo Biekro, who pleaded guilty to one count of stealing, wanted the court to give him time to pay for the cost of iron rods.

However, the court, presided over by Ms Nancy Adadey, sen­tenced him, and ordered him to pay the cost of the iron rods, after serving the jail term.

Chief Inspector Ebenezer Addo, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant, Stephen Sen­ayo, is an accountant and a resident of Kasoa, in the Central Region, while the Biekro is a mason and a resident of Ablor-Adjei, in Accra.

The court heard that in Novem­ber 2022, the complainant bought iron rods worth GH¢23.000 for his building project at Ablor-Adjei.

Chief Insp Addo said the complainant kept the materials in the uncompleted building, under the care of Biekro, who was his employee, for safekeeping.

The court heard that when the complainant visited the building site, Biekro was not there, and he realised that all the iron rods were stolen.

Chief Insp Addo told the court that when Biekro was ques­tioned about the iron rods, he said he used them for another client’s project and promised to refund iron rods, but failed to honour his promise.

He stated that Adadey reported the case at the Akporman Police Post, leading to the arrest of Biekro.

The prosecution told the court that the accused in his caution statement admitted the offence, and pleaded with the complainant to allow him to refund the stolen iron rods, but failed to do so.

The court heard that based on his plea, the accused was released on police enquiry bail but failed to produce the iron rods on the agreed date and was re-arrested on July 31.

