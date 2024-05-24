The Accra Regional Police Command has requested the management of Class Media Group’s Accra FM to release its host, Nana Otu Darko, for questioning.

This is in connection with ongoing investigations into statements made by politician Hopeson Adorye during an interview on the station’s political talk program.

During the interview, Mr Adorye claimed that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) had directed him to detonate dynamites in the Volta Region to intimidate supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and deter them from voting in the 2016 elections.

As a result of these allegations, Mr Adorye, a prominent member of the Movement for Change, was arrested and subsequently arraigned in court.

He was charged by the police with the publication of false news.

On Thursday, May 23, the Dansoman District Court granted Mr Adorye bail, set at GH¢20,000 with two sureties, one of which must be justified.

Following Mr Adorye’s court appearance, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) issued a request to Class Media Group, asking them to release the host, Nana Otu Darko, to aid in their investigations.

The request from the CID was delivered to the media organisation on the same day, Thursday, May 23, indicating the urgency and importance of the investigation.

According to the CID, the involvement of Nana Otu Darko, the host of the show, is crucial in uncovering the context and veracity of the statements made by Mr. Adorye, as the police continue their probe into the potentially inflammatory allegations.

“It would be appreciated if the host could be released to report at Accra Regional CID on Friday, 24 May 2024 at 10 am with a copy of the audio and video recording of the aforementioned programme to facilitate investigations”, the letter said.

