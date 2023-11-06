Celestine Donkor and Obaapa Christy, both celebrated musicians in the Ghanaian gospel music scene, are set to drop a song together.

The collaboration between these two vocal powerhouses promises to be a delightful treat for music enthusiasts.

The upcoming song, titled ‘What Shall I Render?’ by Celestine Donkor, serves as a heartfelt expression of gratitude to God for His loving kindness and tender mercies throughout the year.

The song is designed to be a typical Thanksgiving hymn with a catchy chorus and a melodious tune that will easily capture the hearts of listeners. With its powerful message and harmonious vocals, ‘What Shall I Render?’ is expected to touch the hearts of many and become a favourite in gospel playlists.

The unique synergy between these two artistes is set to captivate music lovers, leaving them eager to experience the magic of their voices united in praise.

The release is just the beginning of an exciting musical journey for Celestine Donkor. It marks the start of a series of songs that she will be launching in the lead-up to her annual Celestine Praise concert scheduled for March next year.

This release sets the stage for what promises to be a remarkable event for gospel music enthusiasts.

As the release date, November 17, 2023, approaches, fans of Celestine Donkor and Obaapa Christy can hardly contain their excitement for what is sure to be an unforgettable gospel music experience.

