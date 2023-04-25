The Four Kings Lookalike Association has gained immense popularity in Ghana for their striking resemblance to their celebrity counterparts.

They have been actively engaging with the media and even exchanging jibes with their originals, solidifying their presence in the industry.

In an interview, Robest Jnr Promise, who bears a striking resemblance to King Promise, shared that the association intends to legalise its operations. He further revealed that new members can join the association by paying a registration fee of GH¢500.

A recent video posted by @robestgh on TikTok showed the Four Kings Lookalike Association arriving in a white Mercedes Benz with a 2018 registration plate. The members were clad in trendy floral shirts that hung loosely on their frames.

However, the video sparked a debate on TikTok as many were curious as to how the association could afford a car worth approximately GH¢400,000. It was widely known that the group relied heavily on online begging to fund their impersonating lifestyle.

This discovery came to light when Robest expressed his dissatisfaction after receiving a phone from King Promise, which he deemed to be of an inferior brand.

Following their excursion, the lookalikes indulged in some delicious Jollof rice with chicken and veggies.