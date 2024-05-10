The Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North, Kwamena Minta Nyarku has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Horace Ekow Ewusi of inciting violence in the ongoing limited registration exercise.

He claimed Mr. Ewusi brought cutlass wielding thugs to intimidate people at the registration center.

Mr. Minta Nyarku said when he attempted to intervene, the thugs attacked him and his bodyguard.

“I was told there was a fracas happening at one of the registration centres so I decided to go and find out and make sure that things would be calm, only to meet the NPP parliamentary candidate and his entourage making fracas all over the place. Before I could intervene, he brought a Ford bus with a lot of guys coming out to attack the people at the center and even attacked me and my bodyguard with a cutlass” he stated.

Aside the violence, the MP also bemoaned the slow pace of the registration exercise, pointing out that six devices have broken down.

“We have six machines that have broken down and so the process is very slow. We registered only 43 people on the first day and registered only 13 on the second day. We just had a meeting to find out why that is happening and they said they have reported it to the headquarters in Accra, so we are waiting to hear what will be said” Mr. Nyarku added.

