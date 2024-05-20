The Electoral Commission (EC) has corrected errors in the infographics shared on the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

This follows concerns raised by the Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Edward Omane Boamah on the conflicting data for the Greater Accra and Upper East regions.

In a post on X, Dr Boamah pointed out that 981 applicants have had their eligibility challenged in the Upper East and Greater Accra, respectively.

However, the bar graph of Greater Accra was way taller than that of Upper East.

“The Electoral Commission of Ghana: These elementary errors are unacceptable!” Dr Boamah wrote.

But the EC in a Facebook post admitted the error, stating that the figure for Greater Accra, 981, was erroneously repeated for the Upper East Region.

They have therefore met with the team in charge of the infographics and made the significant changes.

Meanwhile, the EC noted that, all the other information given was correct and assured the public of employing more rigorous methods going forward.

