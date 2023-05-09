An aspiring parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma West under the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kobby Mensah, says he is the only person capable of unseating the current New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency.

As the NDC gears up for its internal elections on May 13, 2023, all candidates are intensifying their campaigns, making enticing promises to win over delegates.

Speaking on the Burning Issues programme hosted by Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom, Mr Mensah asserted that he is the favoured and chosen candidate who can help the NDC win the Ablekuma seat in the 2024 general election.

He confidently stated that his strategies would instill fear in the Communications Minister and incumbent MP for the constituency, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, to the point that she would be unable to campaign effectively.

Mr Mensah criticised Madam Owusu for neglecting her constituents, only visiting during election periods to distribute clothes and items to the fishing community to lure their votes.

“Among the four candidates, I’m the favourite and the chosen one who will help NDC win the Ablekuma seat in the 2024 elections.

“ The MP does not visit the constituency, she’s gone to stay at East Legon abandoning her constituents, all she does is wait and when is election time, she comes to give clothes and items to the fishing community and lure them for their votes but this time that will not work.”

He believes that the NDC needs a candidate with qualities that can match the incumbent MP to snatch the seat from her, and he possesses those qualities.

