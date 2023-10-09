Ghana international, Tariq Lamptey could miss the upcoming international friendlies with Mexico and USA due to an injury.

The 23-year-old was left out of Brighton and Hove Albion’s Premier League home game against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking ahead of the game, Roberto De Zerbi, who is the head coach of the side confirmed that the former Chelsea defender picked up a knock against Olympique Marseille in their Europa League game on Thursday.

“We have to see tomorrow about Lamptey, I don’t want to take a risk. The other players are good. We have to change some things from the Marseille game.

To lose the players in this moment would be stupid because we are still in early October and it will be a very long season. We have to play another four games in the Europa League and many in the Premier League.”

Lamptey is expected to undergo some examinations on Monday, October 8, to ascertain the extent of the injury.

However, the promising right-back has been named in Ghana’s squad for the international friendly games later this week.

If the injury is not serious, Tariq Lamptey will be able to report to the Black Stars camp next week for the October international break.

The Black Stars will face their Mexican counterpart on October 14, before taking on the USA on October 17.