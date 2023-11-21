A member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council, Frederick Acheampong has revealed that the Disciplinary Committee will further impose sanctions on Bofoakwa Tano after a section of the club’s fans assaulted Maxwell Konadu.

The Nsoatreman FC head coach was assaulted and was left unconscious in their matchday 11 games staged at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

The Executive Council has temporarily banned Bofoakwa Tano from playing their home games at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

According to Frederick Acheampong, the Disciplinary Committee will continue to sit on the matter and further sanction Bofoakwa Tano for the misconduct of some fans during the Bono Derby on Sunday.

“Tano Bofoakwa who in this case was the home team will not be able to use the stadium until the case is adjudicated and the right processes are followed,” he told Citi Sports.

“So that is what the Ghana Football Association has done so far the case will be referred to the disciplinary committee and it will be heard and the necessary sanctions will be applied,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service on Monday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in connection with the assault.

