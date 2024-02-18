A Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Kumah has urged Assembly members to champion developmental initiatives, emphasizing their crucial role in local governance.

Speaking on behalf of President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the inauguration of the Ga West Municipal Assembly and Ga North Municipal Assembly for the 2024-2027 district administration calendar year in the Greater Accra Region, Dr. Kumah emphasized the significance of prioritizing the welfare of constituents.

He called upon Assembly Members and Unit Committee Members to align themselves with the vision of creating a Ghana that mirrors the aspirations of its citizens.

Dr. Kumah urged them to take a proactive approach to local governance and highlighted the importance of grassroots leadership in effecting positive change within communities.

“Your responsibilities include mobilizing resources, making crucial decisions, and establishing by-laws to facilitate the transformation of your respective electoral areas,” he stressed.