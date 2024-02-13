It was all joy and excitement when New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives and members in the Asante Akyem Central constituency of the Ashanti region held a thanksgiving service at Presbyterian Church in Odumasi.

This is to thank God for a successful parliamentary primaries and to commit the 2024 general elections to Him as well as align strategies to propel its operations in the ensuing years.

Attendants were clad in their all-white apparel and were entertained by songs ministrations.

Speaking at the event, the re-elected parliamentary candidate of the area, Hon. Kwame Anyimadu Antwi thanked the Almighty God for a peaceful primaries and applauded the party executives and members for their role in making this just ended primaries violent free.

“Let’s give thanks to the Almighty God for making this primaries a conflict-free, a lot happened but the Lord was merciful, party executives and members your discipline also counted “ he said.

One of the aspirants who was seeking to wrestle power from the incumbent Anyimadu Antwi, Nana Agyemang Amponsah also called for unity.

“We want unity at this time in order to break the 8; let’s put all the differences aside, integration is only the key” he stated.

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer for the area, Hon. Robert Yaw Kwakye urged the party faithfuls not buy into any idea of supporting or voting for an independent candidate.

He stressed that, it is never the option.

“Where we are now, picking an independent candidate as an option is a big suicide, don’t be deceived, let’s all rally behind the elephant for the victory ahead” he added.

The Asante Akyem Central Municipal is one of the 260 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies ( MMDAs) in Ghana and forms part of the 43 of MMDAs in the Ashanti in the region and has Konongo as its administrative capital.