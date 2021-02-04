A group calling itself ‘Concerned Citizens of Akratiebesa Fitamu’ is rooting for the reappointment of its Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Madam Akomeah.

The group believes the MCE has diligently served the people of Asante-Akyem Central in line with the vision of President Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party, hence deserves another term to complete her good works.



At a press conference to declare their support for Madam Akomeah, the group said the Municipality has witnessed massive development under her leadership and that her removal from office could slow down the pace of development.



Michael Yaw Amponsah, spokesperson for the group, made up of artisans, said the MCE operated an open door policy which allowed all interest groups to have unimpeded access to her office to present their concerns.



“She played an instrumental role in the acquisition of a vast land to be developed into a mechanic hub which has the potential to boost the local economy,” he disclosed.



He said the MCE exhibited high level of integrity in the performance of her duties and that her continuous stay in office would not only enhance service delivery at the Assembly but also ensure execution of quality work by contractors.



The MCE, he noted, inherited a fragmented party but managed to close the ranks of the feuding parties in the interest of party unity.



“This is the kind of person we need to lead our Municipality to carry along all factions for a common purpose of bringing development to the people to improve their livelihoods”, Mr Amponsah opined.



He rejected claims that Mrs Amponsah supported an independent candidate, saying that, there was ample evidence that she campaigned for the Member of Parliament (MP), Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, on various platforms during the campaign.

He said the MCE supported the MP’s campaign with her personal resources and also donated T-shirts and Personal Protective Equipment as part of the campaign strategy.



He, therefore, appealed to the Regional Minister and the Regional Chairman of the party to make a case for the re-appointment of the MCE for the benefit of the people.