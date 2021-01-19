The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly, Sandra Owusu Ahinkorah, has pledged to build School for the Blind at Dzorwulu in Accra.

She disclosed this when she visited the Dzorwulu Special School as part of her tour of some selected schools in her municipality following the re-opening of schools after they were shut in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She visited about six schools and was happy about how both teachers and students were adhering to the Covid-19 protocols.

However, at the Dzorwulu Special School, she said she has done extensive consultations with stakeholders towards the construction of the School for the Blind with Treat the Kids and Women Foundation, a Non-governmental Organisation ready to partner towards the realisation of that dream.

“There are a lot of brilliant visually impaired children roaming our streets for arms. Their talents are being wasted. someone must stand in the gab and that is why I am passionate about this project. I am calling on everyone who shares in this vision to come on board,” she appealed.

The MCE was accompanied on the tour by her Municipal Coordinating Director and Directors of Education and Health. Also present were all assembly members representing the 13 electoral areas of the Municipality.