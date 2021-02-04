The Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa, is expected to mount the witness box to testify in the ongoing election petition by former President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Mahama, the petitioner, is challenging the 2020 presidential election verdict and has accused the EC Chairperson of being biased, as cited in the witness statement of the General Secretary of the opposition NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

The petitioner is praying for a second election.

READ ALSO:

Mr Mahama claims he and the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo didn’t get the required results to qualify one to be President.

As Mrs Mensa prepares to be in the witness box, New Patriotic Party Ashanti Regional Secretary, Sam Pyne, has expressed confidence in the EC Chairperson.

According to him, he knows of some character traits of the EC Chair and therefore was hopeful she won’t be overwhelmed by her cross-examination.

”I know what she’s made of; she is very eloquent, very deep-minded. She cannot be intimidated,” he told Peace FM.