Candidates who sat for the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) have been assured of a guaranteed place in Senior High School.

National Coordinator for the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS), Mark Sasu Mensah, says that there are enough spaces in schools to accommodate the 2020 BECE candidates.

“The spaces that we have for now are a little over 500,000. Because of the way we have structured the system this year, the Form 2s and Form 3s will be in the schools while the Freshers are home. When the Form 2s and 3s vacate, the freshers will be in school. So there is space for the Form 1s,” he said.

Mr Mensah further added that a lot of education has taken place regarding the selection of schools this year.

“One of the things we have educated the students about is to ensure that when they are choosing the schools, they would be more meticulous. You have to access yourself before you choose your school. And again, the placement is done programme by programme. You might perform very well, but if you choose very competitive programmes, it becomes very difficult for you to get them. Parents should also ask themselves and their wards if the wards would be admitted to the schools that they are choosing,” he stated.

He added: “I have gone round to educate the public and students on how to choose the schools. When choosing the schools, the programmes are in codes. The computer does not recognise the individual programmes. For example, 502 is Arts, so if you go and choose 506, it’s Science. So the students should be able to ensure that they have chosen the right codes for the right programmes. The data that we get from WAEC is encrypted, so we can’t change it.”

The CSSPS was initiated in 2005 to computerise school selection and placement.

A specific date is yet to be set for the release of the placement of students to their various schools, however, this would be before 10th March, since it is the date set for school to resume for these students.