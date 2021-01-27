The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has alleged that the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa, was biased during the execution of her role relating to the December 7 elections.

He claims this bias stemmed from her “close familiar relationship” with the wife of the second respondent.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is married to Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, is the second respondent in the election petition filed by the 2020 NDC Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama.

These allegations by Mr Nketia are contained in his witness statement filed in support of Mr Mahama’s petition.

Mr Nketia said in his testimony that the alleged bias by the EC Chairperson is contrary to Article 296 of the Constitution which requires public officers not to be biased.

He explained that when the EC Chairperson discovered that her December 9 declaration was in error, she should have been fair and set aside the entire declaration and involve political parties in making the corrections instead of issuing statements.

The lack of involvement of the political parties, he states, showed a clear lack of transparency and a quest to cook up figures to achieve a pre-determined outcome that had nothing to do with the actual votes cast in the presidential election.

Below is his full witness statement:

