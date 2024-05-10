Ghana forward, Antoine Semenyo has made waves in the AFC Bournemouth camp, earning a nomination for the club’s Player of the Season Award.

His consistent brilliance has been pivotal in the team’s solid mid-table position with just two matches remaining in the season.

Semenyo’s standout performances have been a bright spot for the Cherries, with the striker bagging eight goals and providing two assists in the Premier League campaign so far.

🏆 VOTING OPEN 🏆 Have your say and help crown the 2023/24 Supporters’ Player of the Season 👇 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 7, 2024

Despite missing some games due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, Semenyo has been a linchpin in Andoni Iraola’s squad.

Since his move from Bristol City in January 2023, Semenyo has overcome initial challenges, including injuries, to emerge as a potent attacking force in his first full season with Bournemouth.

The prestigious Player of the Season accolade will be decided by fan votes, with nominees including players who have made over ten appearances this season.

Semenyo faces competition from English forward Dominic Solanke, the team’s leading goalscorer.

In addition to Semenyo’s nomination, head coach Andoni Iraola is in the running for the Premier League Manager of the Year Award.