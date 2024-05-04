Bournemouth manager, Andoni Iraola has confirmed that Antoine Semenyo will be part of the squad for their match against Arsenal at the Emirates later today.

Semenyo suffered a knee injury in the final minutes of Bournemouth’s 3-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend, but he has recovered well and is expected to be available for selection against the Gunners.

“I was surprised that the next day he woke up feeling better. The knee was not so swollen, so we could have some hope with him. There is news this week that the MRI has been clear so Antoine has been doing some things with the team this week,” Iraola told the official club website.

“Everyone was delighted after Sunday. Antoine is an important player for us, with a great character, and everyone loves him; this is very good news for us. He’s going to be involved in the squad, and this is the best news for us this week,” he added.

Semenyo has scored eight goals and provided two assists in 30 league games this season.