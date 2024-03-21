Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communication Manager, Henry Asante Twum has confirmed that Ameenu Shardow has been retained as the team manager of the Black Stars.

Shardow was appointed as the Team Manager of the senior national team following the appointment of Chris Hughton in March 2022.

However, following the Black Stars’ poor performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, the country’s football governing body has made several backroom changes as part of the restructuring of the team.

However, Asante Twum on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show confirmed that, there has been several changes but Ameenu Shardow has been maintained as the Team Manager.

“There have been a lot of changes with the team that was sent to Ivory Coast for the AFCON. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) believes that was needed as part of the restructuring process.

“From the team doctors to the physios and the technical team, there have been a lot of changes.

“However, with regards to the position of the Team Manager, Ameenu Shardow has been retained and he is currently with the team in Morocco for the upcoming games,” he added.

The Black Stars will take on Nigeria and Uganda respectively on March 22 and 26 in the March international at the Stade de Marrakesh.

Otto Addo, who has been reappointed as Black Stars coach on a 34-month deal will hope to begin his second stint on a winning note.

READ ALSO