The Agogo Presbyterian Women’s College of Education has announced series of activities to mark its homecoming and maiden founders’ day celebration.

The celebration will take place from March 10 to 18, 2023.

Themed Enhancing the Presbyterian values through the provision of quality female teacher education, the ceremony will be held at the college premises.

Ahead of Saturday, March 18 which will be the grand durbar, there will be a campus revival, gospel rock show, float, lecture and cocktail dinner with the celebration to be climaxed with a thanksgiving service.

Dignitaries expected to grace the celebration are the Moderator of the Presby Church; Prof J.O.Y Mante, Education Minister; Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and Road Minister; Kwasi Amoako-Atta.

The Chairperson of the event will be Mrs Theodosia Jackson; an alumnus and Principal/Co-Founder of Jackson College of Education.

The Executive Director of AAL Consultant, Dr Mrs Josephine Larbi-Apau, who is also an alumnus, will be the guest speaker.

