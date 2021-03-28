Grammy award-winner, Burna Boy, arrived in Port Harcourt city for his homecoming concert yesterday.

The African Giant was welcomed in the city by important dignitaries and teeming fans.

Burna Boy was in the company of his mother, Madam Bose Ogudu and they were shocked at the mammoth crowd gathered at the airport, ready to welcome him home.

He was entertained with some cultural dance performances.

The homecoming concert was held yesterday, Saturday 27th March 2021 at the EUI Event Centre in the great city of Port Harcourt.

Watch the video below:



